Nokia Lumia 925 to hit Aussie shores from mid-July

Sporting a metallic body and an amazing camera, Australians will finally be able to get their hands on the Lumia 925 starting from mid-July.

The handset is powered by a 1.5Ghz Snapdragon processor, a 4.5-inch AMOLED screen with 1280×768 resolution and a 8.7-megapixel Carl Zeiss camera lens.

With an RRP of $699, the handset will be available from retailers, including Dick Smith, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, starting from July 17. You could also get it through both Telstra and Optus for use on their 4G networks. Optus will have pre-sales starting July 22, but has not announced any plans or pricing yet.

From July 30, Telstra will be offering the handset outright for $624 or on its $60 Every Day Connect plan and $60 Business Performance Plan, both with a $6 handset repayment per month for 24 months (total minimum cost $1584).

No official word yet on if Vodafone will carry the phone, but we'd assume that the Lumia 925 eventually makes its way to Vodafone as well.

