Windows Mobile 6 upgrades: free from E-TEN

Smartphone users can upgrade to the new MicrosoftWindows Mobile 6 operating system with one of the first devices to be released, the E-TEN Glofiish X500. Existing owners of earlier X500 and M700 Pocket PC devices can also upgrade free with a download from E-TEN's Glofiish website.

The X500 is an upgraded version of the X500 Pocket PC mobile phone device. Like the earlier X500, the X500 is a quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE device, with no 3G upgrade here. Wi-Fi and integrated satnav functionality are included, though.

The X500 is one of the thinnest Pocket PC-style mobile phone devices around, at 15.5m thick. The X500 sports an improved VGA (640 x 480 pixels) display and an upgraded camera. It has a 2-megapixel shooter featuring an Auto-Macro facility for improved close-up snaps.

The X500 is loaded with the latest Windows Mobile 6 Professional version of the operating system. It comes with improved versions of Microsoft's suite of mobile software. These include familiar desktop-style Mobile Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Internet Explorer Mobile and Windows Media Player Mobile. It also features the new Windows Live for Windows Mobile suite of internet and messaging applications.

Windows Mobile specialist E-TEN has its own suite of applications as well, including Namecard Manager. This uses the camera to shoot business card and extract information automatically to store in the device's contacts list.

Windows Mobile 6 upgrade

E-TEN is offering customers who already own X500 and M700 a free downloadable Windows Mobile 6 ROM update . Users visiting the Glofiish website will have the option of updating in English, French or Russian.

Upgraders will get a new user interface and enhanced optimisation of hardware - which can improve battery life too. They'll also get new versions of the Microsoft Office Mobile suite of applications.

E-TEN X500 key features: