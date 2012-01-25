LG Optimus LTE hits one million sales

Apple may have sold over 37 million iPhones in the last quarter and perhaps the mark of just how successful that device has been is LG's gleeful reaction to sales of its Optimus LTE handset.

The 4G device has reached one million total sales since its launch in October 2011, prompting LG to issue a press release championing its success.

Over 600,000 of those sales came in LG's South Korean homeland, while the rest were shared between Canada, the US and Japan.

LG is excited that the 4.5-inch, 1.5 GHz dual-core Android device shipped 8,500 units on the first day of sales in the land of the rising sun.

Leadership in LTE

The company says that smashing through the one million barrier puts it "at the forefront of the emerging LTE era."

Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Mobile said "With brisk sales for a high-end smartphone, the Optimus LTE reaffirms LG's leadership in mobile LTE technology.

"The combination of LTE connectivity with LG's True HD IPS display has resonated with the public regarding the potential of LTE technology."

Sales of the handset helped LG to an improved fourth quarter performance as it clings onto its status as the world's third largest cellphone manufacturer.

