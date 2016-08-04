iPhone 7's rumored 3GB of RAM points towards VR readiness

Apple has always kept the RAM in its phones a little lower than the Android alternatives – the optimization of iOS doesn't need that extra spec – but it seems for the iPhone 7, Apple may decide to bring it closer in line with the competition.

Unnamed industry sources have told website Digitimes they expect the iPhone 7 to be packing 3GB of RAM. That's up on the 2GB of RAM in the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

While Digitimes isn't the most reliable when it comes to its "unnamed sources", this isn't the first time we've heard about a potential RAM boost for the new iPhone.

Taking the plunge

The jump would be a little surprising though, as Apple stuck with 1GB of RAM for the iPhone 5, 5S and 6, while before that the iPhone 4 and 4S both came with 512MB.

Leaping to 3GB just one generation after sliding 2GB into the iPhone 6S doesn't follow the Apple way of doing things in the past.

However, as competitors lurch ahead with uber-powerful devices and with the introduction to VR on our mobiles gathering pace - Apple's been tipped to be working on virtual reality itself - the new iPhone may well be in need of more grunt under the hood..

We expect to see the iPhone 7 launch in September with one source claiming it'll be announced at some time on the week of September 12.