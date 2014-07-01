iPhone 6 display leak highlights 5S dwarfing

We've seen plenty of iPhone 6 leaks over the last couple of months, but as yet we haven't seen any images of the actual display cover, however that might have just changed.

9to5Mac received several photos supposedly showing just that. The images were sent by Sonny Dickson, a prolific Apple leaker, and show the 4.7-inch model both on its own and alongside the front of an iPhone 5S.

Bigger but similar

The most obvious difference in the iPhone 6 model is that it dwarfs its predecessor, but many other things look the same. The top and bottom bezels for example seem to be a similar size and the overall shape is similar too.

5S vs 6 (credit: 9to5Mac)

On the other hand the size bezels are perhaps slightly smaller and there's a new hole to the left of the earpiece.

This could just be a repositioned FaceTime camera or it could be some kind of new sensor, which wouldn't be surprising as the iPhone 6 has been rumoured to feature additional sensors.

Doesn't matter if you're black or white (credit: 9to5Mac)

Otherwise the device looks broadly similar, at least based on the display panel. The home button cut out is bottom centre as always and the earpiece is top centre. It's worth noting also that the iPhone 6 is photographed in both black and white, so it's likely to arrive in both of those colours come launch.