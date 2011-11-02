iPhone 4S audio bug bugs users

Users of the iPhone 4S have reported a problem with the phone's audio, with numerous complaints of voice echoing littering Apple's forums.

This isn't the first time the iPhone 4S has come under attack from its users – there's also been a lot of talk of iPhone 4S battery problems.

According to BGR, a thread has started on the Apple Discussion forum about the issue and the site has also been contacted by readers complaining that they too are getting echo which can be heard by both people in the conversation.

Echo chamber

Although TechRadar did not come across this problem in our iPhone 4S review, most of the reports are from people using hands-free kit with the phone.

One user in the forum noted: "When using the Apple hands free headset with the phone during a call, I get an echo problem. It does not occur immediately. It can very from 30 seconds into a call and as far up to 9 mins in before it begins the annoying echo. If I unplug the headset it goes away but will return when I plug the headset back in."

Further on in the thread users have revealed that they are also experiencing issues with the iPhone 4 - albeit ones that have been updated to iOS 5.

It seems that a quick fix, if you are experiencing this problem, is to enable then disable the speakerphone button.

We're wondering if everyone who is experiencing echo on the iPhone 4S is 'holding it wrong'.

Never mind echoes - how does the iPhone 4S deal with accents? Check out our video to find out.

Via BGR