In pictures: HTC Hero gallery

Check out our photo run down of HTC's iPhone rival

The HTC Hero takes Android to the next level
After our in-depth hands on with the new HTC Hero / T-Mobile G1 Touch, we bring you a selection of pics of HTC's latest baby from the recent London event.

Featuring a full range of customisable home screens and widgets to give you control over the handset, we give you the full pictorial run down if you don't fancy having a look at our full HTC Hero review.

As you can see, it's something of a corker, though we do feel the processing prowess could have been a little better, and we're certainly not sure about that lip...

The home screen:

HTC hero - home screen

Scrolling through the customisable portals:

The htc hero - scrolling through

Side-on view:

The htc hero side on view

The 3.5mm jack at the top

The htc hero - 3.5mm jack

All the buttons: call, terminate, home, search, menu and back buttons

The htc hero buttons

The lip - see if you like it

The htc hero - the lip

The back of the phone, showing the 5MP camera

The htc hero rear

The Twitter feed

The htc hero - the twitter feed

Messaging is improved in the HTC Hero

The htc hero messaging

The new HTC Hero music player widget

The htc hero music

Adding a widget

The htc hero widgets

The internet browser

The internet browser on the htc hero

