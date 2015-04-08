HTC One M9 Plus adds QHD display to a bigger, better handset

Not content with launching the HTC One M9 at Mobile World Congress last month, the Taiwanese firm has followed it up with the larger, better-specced M9 Plus at a special event in Beijing.

The new king of the HTC castle sports a slightly larger 5.2-inch screen, a much-improved 1440 x 2560 pixel QHD resolution and a fingerprint scanner for secure access to your mobile. The 3GB of RAM stays the same but the processor is changed to a MediaTek MT6795T octa-core 2.2GHz chip.

We'll have to wait and see how that compares with the Snapdragon 810 running inside the standard HTC One M9, but overall this looks like a larger, more premium option. The Duo Camera technology from the HTC One M8 is back after having been left out of the HTC One M9.

China exclusive

The phone measures 150.99mm (5.94 inches) by 71.9mm (2.83 inches) by 9.61mm (0.38 inches), making it taller, wider and the same thickness as its immediate predecessor. HTC says that Android 5.0 Lollipop with HTC China Sense is going to be running on board the phone.

That China Sense software and the fact this was announced in Beijing should tell you all you need to know about market availability: this is very much a China exclusive for the time being. It's going to be offered in gold, gun-metal grey, and a silver and gold combination.

With that sharper, bigger screen and the added bonus of a fingerprint scanner we're hoping to see the smartphone appear in more countries soon. We've asked HTC for comment and will let you know if we hear more.