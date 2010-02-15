Trending
 

Hands on: Samsung Wave review

Bada-based TouchWiz 3.0 handset well and truly fondled

Samsung Wave

Update: we've now published our 13-page hands on Samsung Wave review, with our full review and score coming very soon.

Fight. That's what we had to do to get these pictures.

The touch-and-try area at the Samsung Wave launch rather resembled a rugby scrum rather than a tech launch with full 360-degree projection, disco dancers and noodles.

The main presentation was hosted by BBC Formula 1 host Jake Humphrey, but despite his heavily scripted adoration for the handset even he must have wondered whether this was really all Samsung could muster.

Samsung wave

For although the handset is superb in terms of usability and the screen is simply stunning, the styling looks - well, just a little bit dull. It's smart in the same way the Nexus One is smart - reasonable looking, but a long way from binding you into any kind of entranced state.

Samsung wave

The top...

Samsung wave

...and the bottom of the Samsung Wave.

Samsung wave

But the Wave (so named because it's based on Bada, the Korean for Ocean) is so much more than its utilitarian look. The hardware is tip-top and it's actually a really very usable smartphone.

Despite our first-look model being populated with the minimum of content - hence we can't show you the cool-looking Ultimate Inbox - we really got the feeling that we could get on with Samsung's first Bada handset rather well.

Samsung wave

Hardware-wise, the Wave excels with a 1GHz Samsung ARM-based processor under the hood and 5 Megapixel camera with LED Flash. The 3.3-inch Super-AMOLED touchscreen is simply stunning to look at - so bright - while the touch is really snappy and responsive. Seriously, iPhoners won't be disappointed by the touch experience here, even if it would take a little getting used to.

Samsung wave

The handset has Samsung Apps, so all the usual suspects are already pre-loaded. Also, TouchWiz means you can deploy whatever gadgets you want to on up to 10 home screens.

Samsung wave

Text input isn't quite as quick as the iPhone from the off, but the experience is rather similar. Note that these aren't our fingers!

Samsung wave

In terms of size, the metallic Wave is just slightly longer than the iPhone...

Samsung wave

...and around the same thickness. As you can see, our hands-on handset was hard-wired to the Samsung plinth.

Samsung wave

Manage home screens by turning the handset onto its side...

Samsung wave

...and configure whatever email accounts you choose.

Samsung wave

More pictures below.

Samsung wave

Samsung wave

Samsung wave

Samsung wave

