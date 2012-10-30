Google Play now selling movies in Australia

Hidden in its global announcement of the Nexus 4, updated Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 devices, Google made the slightly less exciting prclamation that Australian customers can finally purchase movies to own from Google Play.

While Google added the ability to rent movies back in April, the ability to purchase films through the Play Store has previously been unavailable for Australian Android users.

Like movie purchases from stores like iTunes, new release films start at $24.99 to own in standard definition, with HD versions costing $29.99. Older films can be picked up for a fraction of the cost as well.

No word on Google Music Down Under

While the Movies section of the Play Store has been supplemented by the launch of Google Play Magazines recently, the Australian store still lacks access to a Google-based music store.

With the announcement of Google Music through Europe, there was some hope that Australia would finally get access to an Android-based music store, but it was not to be.

The hero announcement of the European music launch was the scan and play function, which allows Google to scan your music collection and upload up to 20,000 of your own songs to the service for free.

TechRadar has contacted Google for comment about the launch of Music on the Australian Play Store, although it's unlikely we'll hear any firm information any time soon.