Get a full day's battery charge in just 15 minutes

External chargers are handy, but remembering to charge them up can be a pain. Indie project Petalite Flux seeks to solve that my making a battery that can charge in just 15 minutes.

It does this using an unusual charge dock that claims to use tech from the electric car world, using a 10A charge current rather than the 2A one you get with most other external batteries.

The Petalite Flux battery itself is a 2,600mAh unit, which should get you a full charge with smaller phones or most of a charge with big smartphone beasts like the iPhone 6 Plus and Sony Xperia Z3.

This is far from the first quick-charging external battery seen on places like Indiegogo and Kickstarter, and not the fastest either, but the Petalite Flux seems neat because the battery part you need to carry around with you is small.

The big, clever bit stays at home rather than filling up your pockets.

The price of fast charging

Petalite is looking to earn $30,000 on IndieGoGo, and at the time of writing it has earned around $8,500 with 27 days to go.

To get the full package you'll need to sponsor $64/£41, which gets you a Flux battery and the charge dock.

Real big spenders can fork out $2,850 to get 10 charge docks and 100 Lux batteries, or $10,000 to become an exclusive retail partner.

Petalite reckons the batteries will be available around June 2015, so there's a little while to wait still.

