First Nokia 'smooth-back' 3G flip phone

Nokia 6555 introduces new folding design concept

Nokia has revealed its latest 3G flip mobile, a slimline, elegant handset that introduces a new "smooth-back" folding design concept into the Nokia line-up.

The Nokia 6555 is a curvy flip-phone design that uses a recessed hinge to give a seamless, curvaceous look when opened up. The glossy surface of the Nokia 6555, and details such as an analogue clock on the front panel, are aimed squarely at the style-conscious mobile buyer.

The Nokia 6555 is a 3G phone, supporting video and audio downloads and streaming. It has a main 1.3-megapixel camera on the front, above the analogue clock. Video recording is included, while the Nokia 6555 ticks the usual mid-price features list with a multi-format digital music player onboard.

Some 30MB of internal storage is included, plus support for MicroSD memory card expansion. Stereo Bluetooth is also included. The internal display is a 240 x 320 pixels 16 million-colour screen.

The Nokia 6555 will be one sale within the next month, priced at 200 euros (£135) SIM-free before taxes.

Nokia 6555 - key features

  • 3G, GSM 850/900/1800/1900
  • Dimensions: 99.6 (h) x 44.3 (w) x 19.6 (d) mm
  • Weight: 97g
  • Standby: up to 11.5 days
  • Talktime: up to 6 hours
  • Displays: 16 million-colour, 240x320 pixels (internal); 262k-colour 128x160 pixels (external)
  • 1.3-megapixel camera with 6x zoom
  • Video capture (3GPP format - 176 x 144 pixels resolution)
  • Video playback
  • Video/audio streaming
  • Video/audio download
  • Music player supporting MP3, AAC and eAAC+ formats
  • 30MB internal memory
  • MicroSD card support (up to 4GB)
  • XHTM browser
  • Bluetooth
  • MicroUSB
  • 2.5mm jack socket
  • Available in black, silver, red, sand gold
