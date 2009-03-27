Archos releases Android phone launch date

Archos, after shocking many with the announcement it will be pushing the Android platform onto its Internet Media Tablets, has given away details on when we'll finally be able to get our hands on it.

According to recently produced financial results, the company is set to launch the telephony-enabled Android phone in Q3, which means it could very well land before the previous September release date.

It also states that it intends to continue in the MP3 player market, something which the company says is one that 'remains important in volume' to Archos.

Archos has pledged to keep all of its future segments (MP3 players, the recent Archos 10 netbook and the forthcoming Android phone) under €500, which means should the exchange rates settle down we could be picking up an Archos Android for less than £400.

Is bigger always better?

Don't forget that this is going to be the largest display on an Android phone (unless some company releases a handset larger than 5 inches before the summer, and certainly will have the largest memory - can you say 500GB?

It will also measure less than 1cm in thickness and still pack a seven-hour playback time, so we're pretty excited about this device sporting an OMAP3440 processor based on the ARM Cortex-A8 superscalar microprocessor.

And keep an eye out for a bigger effort into mobile TV from the French PMP company... apparently that's going to be a big focus according to the financial results.

