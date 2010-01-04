AppMakr lets anyone make their own iPhone app

A new platform has been created that essentially lets anybody create their own iPhone application.

The AppMakr service, from PointAbout, offers a simple program that lets users create their own iPhone application for the smallish sum of $199 (£122).

However, it only allows users to add in an RSS feed to their application, and brand it with their logo - handy if you only want to increase awareness of your site, not so good if you want to make the sequel to the iFart application.

Content provider

Users can integrate feeds from iTunes, Blogger, YouTube and the standard RSS feeds, which means at least you've got a wide variety of content to choose from.

When you've finished 'designing' your app, you simply send it off to PointAbout, which will then submit it to Apple, thus bypassing all the solo developer problems most people don't really know (or care about).

You can customise you app with colour, text and a slight amount of layout - but for the most part each variation will look pretty similar in style to the next. However, if this sounds like it's for you, head on over to www.appmakr.com to find out more.

Via MobileCrunch