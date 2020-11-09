Optus responds to Telstra with mega 500GB mobile plan for AU$65

The release of Apple’s latest flagships has the major telcos locked in a battle for your business. When the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro came out, it was Telstra who got our attention by slashing AU$50 off its Extra Large plan, giving you 180GB for just AU$65 – still live by the way.

But now, a different provider has risen to the challenge. The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max released over the weekend, and Optus is offering an incredibly competitive 500GB for AU$65 on its premium Optus One plan.

That discounted price is available for 12 months before it reverts back to the usual cost of AU$119p/m. That will see you save AU$54 each month, or a massive AU$648 over the entire year.

It’s worth mentioning that Vodafone is offering 500GB for AU$55 per month at the moment as well, but the telco doesn’t currently have anywhere near the 5G coverage of its competitors, so it’s arguably not as good a deal.

But it’s not just the newest iPhone range that’s eligible for this excellent deal. It can also be paired with other Apple, Samsung and Google handsets, or just as a SIM-only plan if you own a phone outright.

The Optus One plan comes with unlimited talk and text to standard numbers in Australia, and unlimited talk and text to standard numbers in 35 select overseas destinations. You’ll also get Optus Sport included for the life of your plan, which is particularly good for fans of the Premier League and Champions League.

While originally slated to end on November 16, it appears that Optus has extended the offer until November 23 to directly compete with Telstra, which also has its 180GB deal ending on the same date.

Both telcos have a fairly comparable service, though Telstra was recently crowned Australia’s best mobile provider for speed and coverage. The Big T also claims to have the largest 5G network, which could be a big draw for those picking up a 5G-ready phone.