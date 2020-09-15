OnePlus 8T render shows the new phone, but this leaks contradicts others

There's yet another OnePlus 8T leak today, and this time there's a render of what the forthcoming Android phone will look like as well as the all-important specs.

This new OnePlus leak, however, is different from the recent outing of the 8T and 8T Pro, which was seemingly confirmed by the OnePlus website. The source, PriceBaba in collaboration with reliable leaker @Onleaks, suggests that there's no Pro version coming, contradicting what we heard just hours ago.

We'll note that at least one rumor previously called into question the existence of the higher-specced OnePlus 8T Pro. Our theory? It may come down to availability, with the Pro only coming to certain regions. This wouldn't be the first time that OnePlus has done this (the OnePlus 7T Pro didn't launch immediately in the US).

The leak goes on to say that the OnePlus 8T will have a 6.55-inch 120Hz display – that's the same size than the OnePlus 8 but with a snappier refresh rate.

The included render suggests the display will be flat all the way to the edges, not curved as the OnePlus 8 models were. It's a curious design downgrade, given the OnePlus 8T is meant to be a specced-up version of the OnePlus 8.

The unexpected design tweaks extend to the camera bump, which according to the images, is a chunky rectangular array at top right of the device, resembling the rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S20. Given the last few generations of OnePlus phone have had vertical and central camera strips, this again seems like another strange change.

And here comes your very first look at the #OnePlus8T!360° video + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + official specs, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/hfmvCmcWQ5 pic.twitter.com/ARdpAvB1vySeptember 14, 2020

It's what's inside that counts

Apparently the OnePlus 8T will have the same processor as the OnePlus 8: the Snapdragon 865. This is despite the existence of the superior Snapdragon 865 Plus. Given the OnePlus 7T had the Snapdragon 855 Plus, it seems curious the company wouldn't opt for its 2020 equivalent.

There is some information provided that didn't throw us for a curve ball. It's said to have two storage options, one of which is 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the other which is 12GB / 256GB.

Similarly, the camera specs seems on-point. The leak suggests the phone will have a 48MP main, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and 2MP portrait snapper, with a 32MP selfie-cam. That's a small step-up from the OnePlus 8, which had the same first two cameras but no portrait, a 2MP macro, and 16MP front-facing camera.

The battery will apparently be 4,500mAh, over 4,300mAh in the OnePlus 8, with a 65W charging speed which is faster than the 30W of the predecessor.

The OnePlus 8T, from the looks of things, is shaping up to be a minor upgrade, and maybe not the premium phone with a curved display you were expecting. But that could pay off is OnePlus is planning to position it as a more mid-range equivalent to the OnePlus 8. It's a strange move, but maybe one that works in 2020.