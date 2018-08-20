Nvidia Gamescom 2018 press conference live blog: will we see the GeForce RTX 2080?

Nvidia is gearing up for its Gamescom 2018 press conference, where it is highly likely the graphics card maker will unveil its next generation of graphics cards, including the GeForce RTX 2080.

If that wasn't exciting enough, there have been a number of rumors suggesting that we will also see an even more powerful GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at the event as well.

The event itself will be held in Cologne, Germany, just before Gamescom 2018 properly starts. It all kicks off at 18:00 CEST (12:00 EDT/09:00 PST/17:00 BST/02:00 Tuesday August 21 AEST).

We'll be right there reporting live from the event, and we'll keep this blog updated with the latest breaking news from Nvidia's conference. If you want to watch the conference live, head over to our guide on how to watch Nvidia’s Gamescom 2018 press conference.

Nvidia Gamescom 2018 press conference live blog

All times in Central European Summer Time (CEST)

12:05 - Nvidia has been steadily building the hype for this event (see the tweet above), so we're expecting some seriously exciting announcements in just under six hours!

We'll be heading to the venue soon, where we're sure hype levels for the Nvidia's upcoming reveals will reach fever pitch.