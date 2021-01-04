Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (Jan 4-10)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every week we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching this week. Here are our streaming picks for the week of January 4-10, 2021.

Disney Plus

Marvel Studios: Legends (TV Series – 8/1/2021)

In the lead-up to Disney Plus' highly anticipated new Marvel shows, including WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel and more, the service will be dropping Marvel Studio: Legends, a series which aims to offer a refresher on all the characters and where they're at ahead of their television spin-offs. The first two episodes will feature Wanda Maximoff and Vision, so keep an eye out for those!

Amazon Prime Video

Bosch: Season 6 (TV Series – available now)

After a slight delay, the sixth season of Bosch is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video! This season, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) finds himself going up against domestic terrorists who "threaten the fate of Los Angeles". Expect this to be the most intense season to date.

Netflix

History of Swear Words (TV Series – available 5/1/2021)

Join noted yeller and host Nicolas Cage in this potty-mouthed series which delves deep into the etymology of curse words. Find out the origins of your favourite swears and how they came to be used in modern society. Sounds pretty f#%$ing good, if you ask us!

Binge

South Park: Seasons 13-22 (TV Series – available 4/1/2021)

Speaking of swearing, Binge is getting nine whole seasons of the boundary-pushing animated series South Park, with seasons 13-22 landing on the service at the start of the week. Join Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and the rest of the gang as they go about their usual shenanigans.

Stan

Jaws (Movie – available 4/1/2021)

Undoubtedly one of the greatest films of all-time, Steven Spielberg's masterpiece Jaws is here to take a bite out of your viewing time with its arrival on Stan. Following a series of deadly shark attacks, Chief Brody (Roy Scheider) teams up with marine biologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfus) and shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) to hunt down the giant maneater that's threatening Amity Island during Fourth of July weekend.