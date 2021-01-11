Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (Jan 11-17)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Monday we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the week of January 11-17, 2021.

Disney Plus

WandaVision (TV series premieres 15/1/2021)

As the first live-action series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit Disney Plus, expectations are high for WandaVision – particularly as we didn't get any theatrical Marvel movies this year for obvious reasons. So far, early word is very positive, though fans should expect it to be quite different anything we've seen from Marvel Studios before – the show reportedly leans heavily into its classic sitcom aesthetic and isn't big on action. We'll get a better idea when the first two episodes arrive on January 15.

Amazon Prime Video

American Gods: Season 3 (TV Series – available 11/1/2021)

After a lengthy break, the Amazon Original series American Gods returns for its third season, which finds Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) rejecting his place as a god to settle down in the snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin with the Orishas as his guides. Unfortunately, he's soon thrown back in the deep end thanks to the town's inherent darkness.

Netflix

Outside the Wire (TV Series – available 15/1/2021)

In this Netflix Original sci-fi blockbuster, a young drone pilot (Damson Idris) must enter a warzone alongside a top-secret Android super-soldier (Anthony Mackie) in an attempt to prevent a nuclear attack.

Binge / Foxtel Now

Tiger (TV Series – available 11/1/2021)

Not to be confused with Tiger King, the new HBO documentary series Tiger follows the rise, fall and rise again of professional golf superstar Tiger Woods. With any luck, this series could be prove to be the golfing equivalent of The Last Dance, so it will surely be worth checking out Part 1 of the series when it lands on Binge and Foxtel Now.

Stan

The Circus: Season 6 (TV Series – available 11/1/2021)

Given recent events that have occurred in the United States Capitol, the sixth season of the eye-opening series The Circus could not have arrived at a better time. In its remarkably current extended season premiere, The Circus will tackle the recent Capitol siege head on, discussing its grave implications in detail.