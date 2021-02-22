Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (Feb 22-28)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Monday we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the week of February 22-28, 2021.

Disney Plus

WandaVision (TV series – series finale available 26/2/2021)

It's one bombshell reveal after another on WandaVision, with last week's episode revealing a dastardly villain that's been quietly pulling the strings inside Wanda's delusion the entire time. We look forward to seeing how everything ties up in this week's series finale.

Amazon Prime Video

Berlin, I Love You (Movie – available 26/2/2021)

The latest instalment in the Cities of Love series (which also includes Paris, je t'aime / New York, I Love You / Rio, Eu Te Amo), the film Berlin, I Love You tells several disparate stories about people searching for love and romance in the German capital. Stars Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Mickey Rourke and Luke Wilson.

Netflix

Canine Intervention (TV Series – available 24/2/2021)

We all love doggos and puppers, but sometimes our furry best friends need help getting past their behavioural issues and aggressive attack mentality. This is where Jas Leverette, renowned Oakland dog trainer, steps in to help. Witness as Leverette tames a variety of adorable pooches, making life at home happier for everyone.

Binge / Foxtel Now

Superman & Lois (TV Series – season premiere available 25/2/2021)

Chances are that you've already met this iteration of the DC comics power-couple Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Bitsie Tulloch) thanks to their various appearances throughout in a number Arrowverse tie-ins. So far, they've made a great impression, which is why it's exciting to see the pair get their own spin-off series which sees Clark bring Lois home to Kansas to raise their teenaged sons.

Stan

Punky Brewster (TV Series – series premiere available on 26/02/2021)

Remember Punky Brewster? Well she's back – in grown-up form! Soleil Moon Fry returns in the title role, only this time she's playing a single mum who's trying to raise a family of her own. Those familiar with the original '80s series will remember that young Punky was abandoned at a supermarket, which is where she met the friendly old man who would go on to adopt her. Now, it seems Punky has met another lost girl who's in a similar situation. Also stars Freddie Prinze Jr.