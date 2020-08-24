Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (Aug 24-30)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to finding the best new stuff that's been added each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Monday we'll be hand-picking the best new shows and movies that are added to Aussie streaming platforms each week, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball dark horse entries, just for some variety. Here are our streaming picks for week of August 24 to August 30, 2020.

Netflix

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 (TV series – all episodes available August 28)

Having been in a slump since his loss at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) decides to open his own Cobra Kai martial arts school, immediately raising red flags with his old rival, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who fears Johnny will train a whole new generation of bullies. A fantastic follow-up to The Karate Kid movies, Cobra Kai's first two seasons will debut on Netflix this weekend ahead of a third season later in the year.

Amazon Prime Video

Knives Out (Movie – available August 26)

A remarkably entertaining and thoroughly modern take on the classic Agatha Christie-style 'whodunnit', Knives Out sees a southern-fried detective (Daniel Craig) tasked with solving the murder of a wealthy patriarch (Christopher Plummer). Unfortunately, nearly every member of his family has a motive. With an all-star cast that includes Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon and more, Knives Out is about as fun as murder mysteries get.

Disney Plus

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe (available August 28)



Disney Plus has a new animated movie on its service that will send your kids out of this world. Phineas and Ferb are back in a brand new original movie that sees the stepbrothers set out across the galaxy on a mission to rescue older sister Candace from some pesky aliens.

Binge

DC's Stargirl (TV series – all 13 episodes available August 25)

If you love Supergirl, The Flash and Batwoman, you're going to flip for Stargirl, the latest superhero to join DC's 'Arrowverse' of interconnected televisions shows. Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) is a teenager who joins the Justice Society of America as the titular Stargirl alongside her stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson).

Lovecraft Country: Season 1, Episode 2 (TV series – available August 24)

Following its fantastic first episode, Leti (Jurnee Smollett), Atticus (Jonathon Majors) and George (Courtney B. Vance) continue their road trip across 1950s America in search of Atticus' missing father. As the trio get used to their new surroundings, they begin to sense something fishy about their latest stop, the mysterious Ardham Lodge.

Stan

Yellowstone: Season 3 finale (TV series – complete third season available August 24)

Wrapping up what's been a fantastic third season, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) attempts to negotiate the future of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch with both his friends and his enemies. We don't expect anyone to back down from this war without a fight...