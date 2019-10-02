New Zealand vs Canada live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having soundly seen off southern hemisphere rivals South Africa 23-13 in their opening 2019 Rugby World Cup game, New Zealand have what should be a much easier run out for their second pool match today. Can Canada keep it respectable or will it be an All Blacks whitewash? Watch the action as it happens with our New Zealand v Canada live stream guide.

Canada have lost all five of their previous tests against New Zealand, including a 79-15 humbling during their previous encounter at the Rugby World Cup back in 2011.

Live stream New Zealand vs Canada - where and when This Pool B clash takes place at the 40,000 capacity Oita Stadium in Oita on Wednesday October 2. The game kicks off at 7.15pm JST local time - that's a 10.15pm NZST start for All Blacks fans watching from home and an inconvenient 3.15am PT and 6.15am ET kick-off for those tuning in from Canada. It's 11.15am BST for UK rugby fans.

As has been the way so far with the fancied teams, New Zealand look set to rotate their squad for their second World Cup match. The most intriguing line-up change will see siblings Scott, Beauden and Jordie Barrett all start for the All Blacks. Remarkable as that is, its not the first time a trio of brothers have started a World Cup match - Tonga's Fe'ao, Elisi and Manu Vunipola were all on the same side against Scotland in 1995.

Canada had plenty of chances that they failed to take against Italy in their opening game and ended up getting thrashed. Unfortunately for them, New Zealand will be even less forgiving today.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup New Zealand vs Canada live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to watch the All Blacks live in New Zealand

Today's Pool B game is being exclusively broadcast live in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. Kick-off is at 10.15pm NZST on Wednesday. If you're not bothered about watching the game as it happens, TVNZ will be showing a delayed broadcast of the game in full for free at 11.30pm NZST. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.



Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada

In Canada the rights to show the Rugby World Cup 2019 are owned by TSN So that means you can access coverage of today's opening match via your TV, online or on the TSN app. Kick-off is 3.15am PT and 6.15am ET. If you want to catch it but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to access the rugby coverage.

How to stream New Zealand vs Canada live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool B match will be shown live on ITV 4 with coverage starting at 10.45am BST and kick-off at a quarter past eleven. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch New Zealand vs Canada: live stream in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 8.15pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to live stream France v USA in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is at 3.15am PT and 6.15am ET. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99