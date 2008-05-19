E-TEN Glofiish DX900: your life is twice as fast

Taiwanese company E-TEN - recently purchased by Acer - has launched a dual SIM smartphone capable of merging your work and phone life.

The new DX900 is designed to help reduce the proliferation of dual mobiles, and also allows easy synchronisation between the two profiles through its Windows 6.1 OS.

With the proliferation of more fashionable smartphones (not mentioning any fruity-sounding names) the backlash has been an attempt to shed the functional work phone image - the HTC Diamond and the Blackberry Bold as two such examples.

And while the DX900 doesn’t exactly set the world alight in terms of design, the ability to switch between work and personal mode would be a godsend / move from hell for those business folk who are glued to their device (yes, you on the train every morning…you know who you are).

Does the jobs you can’t

In terms of functionality, the DX900 comes with all the gubbins you’d expect on a less workmanlike device: 3MP camera, GPS, motion detector and FM tuner are all very nice.

However, despite packing the latest Windows OS, the engine behind them might be a little lightweight, with only 128MB RAM to play with. The 2.8in could be bigger too, but hey, when you only have one phone…buy some video goggles to fill that pocket space.

Actually, don’t do that to yourself.

No word on when it’s due, but it will hit the Asian markets first, so you may have to wait a little longer and fight that pocket bulge for a while.