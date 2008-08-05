2 billion users to buy stuff with phones by 2013

A study into the downloading habits of mobile users has 'revealed' that by 2013, at least half of all mobile users will have used their phone to buy something digitally.

Be it ordering a book off Amazon (which we did back in 2000 through the magic of WAP) or downloading an annoying frog ringtone to 'impress' your 'mates', the mobile will become a lot more pivotal.

Juniper Research predicts there will be a significant growth in mobile payment systems, software, support and consultancy services vendors over the next five years.

Already, people can purchase tickets for things like events and train journeys, with a code sent to the mobile to be shown on arrival.

Up the res!

More advanced forms are coming too as screen resolution increases, with images similar to barcodes being scanned for more complex purchases.

"Devices like the iPhone – even in its 3G incarnation - are undoubtedly contributing to consumer awareness and usage of mobile music services," says Howard Wilcox, author of the report.

"People who are 15 to 20 today will expect to buy directly with their phones and will drive this market over the next few years."

By 2013, it is predicted users will make at least two digital transactions per month, with Western Europe and China among the major protagonists.

Howard Wilcox added: "Even though typical transaction sizes will remain in the $3-$5 bracket a sufficient number of users will be using their mobiles to buy music, games, tickets, infotainment and the other digital goods sufficiently often to see gross transaction value grow nearly seven fold by 2013."