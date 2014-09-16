Trending

This could be the Nexus 9's keyboard case

HTC's bringing out the buttons for its rumoured tablet

HTC Nexus keyboard case revealed?
QWERTY and proud

HTC's heavily tipped Nexus 9 tablet looks even more of a certainty as images of what is believed to be a keyboard cover for the new device have broken online.

The shots surfaced via China's National Communications Commission database – a statutory body responsible for regulating new products. Promptly picked up by the internet at large, the images give only a couple of clues about what we can expect from the new device.

While the top of the case bears a noticeable resemblance to Apple's Smart Cover for the iPad Air, the underside shows of the full QWERTY capabilities. There's no docking system in view meaning this will be reliant on a Bluetooth connection.

Believe the type

Measurements on the side of the image suggest the forthcoming tablet will use a 7-inch form factor. That squares with what we already know of what will be HTC's first tablet since the ill-fated HTC Flyer.

Earlier leaks suggested that the tablet my come with "a new 'tube-shaped' waterproof camera" with a 16MP sensor and wide-angle "smart lens" for extreme photography.

HTC is remaining tight-lipped on the subject but the Taiwanese company doesn't have the best track record when it comes to plugging leaks.

Other rumoured specs for the Nexus 9 include 3GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board storage (with micro-SD capability) and a 64-bit version of Google's Android L OS. HTC has sent out invitations to a New York event on October 8 where all could be revealed.

