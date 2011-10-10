Facebook for iPad finally launched

The long-awaited Facebook for iPad app has finally been unleashed, the social networking giant has revealed.

The free app, which has been in the works for well over a year and was revealed earlier this summer is finally ready to go, according to Facebook.

Facebook for iPad now arrives boasting a slick, new iPad-centric user experience with tabbed navigation, allowing users to slide between profiles and menus, much like the Twitter iPad app.

Photo albums have also been overhauled, with hi-res, screen-filling shots that Facebook says are "easy to flick through, just like a real photo album."

Multi-touch gestures also allow users to zoom in on photos, maps and other content.

Gaming on the go

Other new features include gaming on the go and simpler, drop-down messaging functionality. Facebook says the changes are also being reflected in the company's iPhone app.

"Many of you have been asking about Facebook for iPad," said Facebook engineer Leon Dubinsky.

"Today, it's finally here. With the iPad app, you get the full Facebook experience, right at your fingertips. It's a fun, colorful way to keep up with friends, share photos, chat and more."

"Facebook on the iPad feels fun," he added.

"Photos really shine on the iPad. They're bigger and easy to flip through, like a real photo album. It's like having a slideshow with all your friends and memories, wherever you go."

No sign just yet

Facebook for iPad has been beset by delays with CTO Brett Taylor explaining in an interview with the New York Times that "it just wasn't ready yet."

Last month the app's chief developer revealed that he had quit Facebook for Google as a result of Facebook's unwillingness to launch the iPad app that he said had been complete for months.

To add a little more drama, the app has not yet appeared in the App Store. Presumably it takes a while to appear in Apple's listings. We'll let you know when it lands.

UPDATE: Facebook for iPad has landed on the App Store for your downloading pleasure