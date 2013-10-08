Apple reportedly sets aside October 22 for new iPad event

New iPad event may soon go down

Clear your schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 22, especially if you're anxiously awaiting Apple's new iPads.

Word from oft-accurate AllThingsD sources is that's the date Apple will hold an invitation-only event to announce new products, specifically updates to the iPad family.

We fully expect the iPad 5 and iPad mini 2 to poke in two weeks about but ATD reported we're likely in for more than just new tablets, as is expected. The site said sources are name-checking the new Mac Pro and OS X Mavericks, but we could easily see new iPods and a handful of other devices break cover too.

The Oct. 22 date bucks an earlier rumor that Oct. 15 would be the day Apple held its new iPad event. Apple has yet to send out invitations, something it typically does one week before these product happenings. If the event is planned for Oct. 22, we should see invites go out next Tuesday.

What and where

The fifth-generation iPad and next iPad mini have been the subject of countless leaks in recent months, all pointing to new colors, new specs and new designs.

The iPad 5 is believed to take after the iPad mini, flaunting a slimmer figure than the iPad 4. It should run Apple's new A7 processor and will likely feature an hopped-up camera.

The iPad mini 2 is expected to arrive with a new Retina display.

While a location isn't confirmed, signs seem to indicate Apple won't host this iPad show at San Jose's California Theatre, the location of its October 2012 slate event.

The other site suspects are Apple's Town Hall Auditorium at its Cupertino campus and the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, the San Francisco spot where it held the iPhone 5's unveiling. Apple could choose a completely new venue, of course.

Nokia World also takes place Oct. 22, plus it's the day the Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 launch. So really just a typical Tuesday ... times 10.