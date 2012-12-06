3G Google Nexus 7 lands in Australia this month

While the rest of the world was basking in the joy of a 3G Nexus 7 last month, Australians were left out in the cold on the product's local release.

But now, manufacturer Asus has confirmed that the 32GB 3G model will indeed be available to Australians this month, just in time for Christmas.

Available for $369, the 3G variant of the first Nexus tablet is a $50 premium over the Wi-Fi only model, which costs $319. The 16GB version can be grabbed for just $269.

Eagle-eyed readers may pick up that there's a $20 price premium on those RRPs compared to the Google Play Store, but it's important to remember that the Play Store price doesn't include shipping.

Wide distribution

While no firm launch date is set, Asus has confirmed the different retailers that will stock the Android tablet, and it's rather long.

Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, Dick Smith Electronics, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Radio Rentals, Office Works, EB Games, BSR, authorised ASUS channel resellers and the Google Play store all get name checked by Asus as official sellers of the tablet.

The tablet will work across all Australian carrier's 3G networks, and won't be locked to any of them in true Nexus style.