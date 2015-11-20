Origin's latest gaming laptop is faster than your desktop

In this year alone we seen desktop processors and graphics cards get ported to laptops and now the Origin EON17-SLX is the first gaming notebook to incorporate both.

Less of a desktop replacement and more of a portable desktop, the 17-inch laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 Skylake 6700k processor and a Nvidia GTX 980 graphics chip. With two top-of-the-line desktop parts and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM to back it all up, this monster of a machine is ready for 4K gaming, virtual reality gaming and practically anything you throw at it.

Users will also be able to customize the EON17-SLX with up to four storage m.2 PCIe SSDs, a USB Type C port for driving multiple displays through one connection and plenty of lighting effects with the fully back-lit, multi-colored keyboard. The only thing gamers might find lacking is the built-in display is limited to a 1080p resolution, so you'll have to plug in an external monitor if you want to get into beyond HD gaming.

It's also an absolute beast in terms of size with dimensions measuring 16.8 x 12 x 1.7 inches while weighing 10.5 pounds.

The Origin EON17-SLX will be available starting today with the base model priced for $1,999 (£1,314, AU$2,762).