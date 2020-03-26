Massive OnePlus 8 leak steals spotlight on what was meant to be Huawei P40's day

The OnePlus 8 series of devices is one of the most anticipated phone launches of 2020 – perhaps more so than even the Huawei P40, which is why even on the day that latter phone is set to launch, one of the biggest news stories right now is that the upcoming OnePlus phones have leaked in full.

This leak comes from prolific (and rather reliable) Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal, who posted a table detailing all the specs of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. There are only a few gaps in the table, and in general this lays bare the upcoming phones.

We'd be inclined to believe this leak, partly because Agarwal tends to provide correct information, and partly because lots of it lines up with what we've already heard.

OnePlus smartphones tend to be some of the best of the year, bringing top-end features at an upper mid-range price – and unlike Huawei, which also often fits that mold, its 2020 smartphones will have Google apps too.

The 'base' OnePlus 8 is said to have a 6.55-inch FHD+ screen, using Super AMOLED screen tech and with a 90Hz refresh rate (as in the OnePlus 7T phones).

The cameras are said include a 48MP main snapper along with 16MP and 2MP sensors, which we'd guess could be ultra-wide and macro sensors respectively. That's a curious array given the OnePlus 7T had the same but with a 12MP telephoto camera instead of the 2MP one, making the new phone seem something of a downgrade. On the front there's supposedly a 16MP selfie camera.

The battery here is said to be 4,300mAh, and with the same 30W warp charging that OnePlus phones have come with before. According to the leak, the processor is a Snapdragon 865, meaning the phone is 5G-compatible.

Finally, it's said the OnePlus 8 will come with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Now to the bigger phone – the OnePlus 8 Pro apparently has a large 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate, so it could have one of the best screens on a phone.

The cameras are apparently 48MP, 48MP, 8MP and 5MP, and if the first is the main snapper we'd expect the others to be ultra-wide, telephoto and macro lenses. Like the base phone, this handset is set to have a 16MP selfie-cam.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 8 Pro apparently has a 4,510mAh power pack, a small boost over its sibling, with the same 30W fast charging but also with 30W wireless charging and even 3W reverse wireless charging (so you can use the phone as a wireless charging mat to power up other devices).

It seems the phone will have the same RAM and storage combinations as the OnePlus 8, and the same chipset with 5G compatiblity, but unlike that device we've got a waterproofing score here of IP68.

We're expecting the OnePlus 8 phones to launch around April 2020, unless this becomes another tech event that coronavirus postpones, but before their eventual unveiling we'll be bringing you all the news and rumors of the anticipated handsets.