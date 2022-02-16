Live
Realme 9 Pro launch live blog: Realme's new cheap phones are arriving soon
But is a non-Pro coming?
By Tom Bedford published
Today is the day: the Realme 9 Pro is set to launch to the world, as well as perhaps a sibling or two, as we know that multiple mobiles are coming.
Realme has been busy teasing this launch event for a while, and it’s set to kick off later today at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm GMT / 11pm ACT - but Realme doesn’t sell its phones in the US so we don’t imagine many will be waking up early to see this event.
You can watch the launch live stream via YouTube, but we’ve got a better proposition for you on this page. We’ll be live blogging the event, including pre-show coverage and post-show analysis, to give you everything you need to know about the two new phones.
We already know some information about the phones, particularly regarding the higher-end Realme 9 Pro Plus: the company has confirmed that it’ll have a color-changing rear design as well as a built-in heart rate sensor.
But there’s a lot more we have to find out including cameras, price, and if there’s anything coming beyond the Realme 9 Pro and Pro Plus. So stay tuned for all that information.
So what are we expecting to debut at the Realme 9 Pro launch? Well, that phone and the Pro Plus, obviously. But anything else?
We’ve no idea for sure, but our gut instinct is ‘no’. The reason? MWC 2022, an annual smartphone conference, is coming up at the end of February, and Realme has confirmed that it’s attending.
So if Realme had more devices coming up soon, it’d make more sense for the brand to save them for MWC, and just debut the Realme 9 Pro devices now. In fact, we’re surprised the company didn’t save its new phones for MWC anyway.
Welcome to our live blog! The Realme event kicks off a little earlier than others - in the UK, we're used to our early afternoon launches, but this one takes place on the dot at midday.
That means less live blogging and more action!
