Peloton was down - here's why you couldn't work out earlier today

Did you struggle to connect to Peloton services earlier today? It wasn't just you as there was a major outage of the company's online platform on February 22, 2022.

Amid numerous other outages such as Slack and AWS, Peloton's bike, treadmill and app services were down for many from 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT.

Services are now returning to normal, but you may still experience some problems when connecting to the company's platforms.

The brand said, "We are seeing widespread recovery of Peloton services. We are still working to confirm all services are back and operational. We apologize for any impact this may have had on your workout."

Peloton hasn't confirmed what the issues were, but it's believed it may have been connected to an ongoing AWS outage. That's Amazon Web Services, which Peloton uses to power its online services such as classes and live workouts.