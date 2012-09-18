New BBC chief will look to create 'genuinely digital content' for first time

The new director-general of the BBC, George Entwhistle, has told staff that he will restructure the company to be ready to "produce and create genuinely digital content for the first time".

Entwhistle's opening address talked about big changes for three of the departments, including the innovative Future Media arm.

"In around two years' time, my aim is to have restructured the BBC – with fundamental implications for A&M [Audio and Music], Vision and Future Media.

"To be ready to create and curate genuinely digital content, we will need to integrate all three disciplines ... We need to be ready to produce and create genuinely digital content for the first time."

Creativity

Entwhistle, who replaces Mark Thompson insisted that he will not make changes at the expense of television and radio, but insisted that the BBC – despite being admired across the globe - could do better.

"Though our best is often brilliant – in some of our output, we do settle for less than we should.

"So I believe we owe our audiences a determined effort to raise the creative quality of what we do."

Via BBC, Guardian