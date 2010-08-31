MySpace syncs with Facebook, offering users the chance to share their updates across networks

News Corporation-owned MySpace is now offering its users the option to sync with rival social network Facebook and micro-blogging site Twitter.

Members can now post their status updates and shared content to Facebook and Twitter, in a move that is pretty much a tacit admission of the old maxim: "if you can't beat 'em, join em."

Span the networks

The move takes the recently revamped 'stream' design of MySpace profiles and plugs in Twitter and Facebook's application program interfaces (APIs) to allow easy syncing across the networks.

The syncing applies both to individual MySpace users, as well as bands and celebrities.

"This is particularly exciting for the millions of musicians on MySpace who can now use this tool as a complement to their MySpace Music presence and share their vast library of content, including full album catalogs, to people who've liked their Facebook page," explained MySpace in a press release.

Sync with Facebook

Jennifer Ruffner, Director of Product, MySpace Stream explains a little further about the thinking behind Sync with Facebook.

"Sync with Facebook allows users to keep their friends on Facebook up to date on everything, including: sharing songs, latest photos, fun game apps, and more.

"The opportunities to experience and share this type of entertainment content are endless. This is particularly exciting for artists who can now use this tool as a complement to their MySpace Music presence and share their vast library of content, including full album catalogs, to people who've liked their Facebook Page."

"Users continue to have the option to sync to Twitter as well. Once you've synced your Facebook account, simply update your status on MySpace as you normally would (from your homepage, status and mood page, or mobile phone). When you update your status on MySpace, it will then be shared with friends on Facebook."