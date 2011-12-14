MySpace out of UK's 'top 10 social networks' list

The arrival of Justin Timberlake hasn't stopped the downward spiral of MySpace, with Experian Hitwise's latest figures revealing that the social network has fallen out of the top 10 social networks in the UK.

Now, the 10 sites that are classified as social networks do have to be taken with a pinch of salt – some we wouldn't actually class as being a true social network – but the mere fact that the likes of Moneysavingexperts and Moshi Monsters are now bigger stats-wise than what was once the essentially hangout for web-savvy networkers.

"MySpace traffic has been on the decline for at least three years now but this is the first time the social network has fallen out of the Experian Hitwise top 10," explained James Murray from Hitwise.

"In its place, Stumble Upon has risen in the rankings and is now the UK's tenth most popular social network.

"As the social media landscape continues to evolve, brands need to be aware of the fast moving trends and which social sites people are visiting"

The full list is as follows:

Facebook

YouTube

Twitter

Yahoo Answers

Gumtree

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Moneysavingexpert

Moshi Monster

Stumble Upon

According to Hitwise, Facebook's hold of the social network market is phenomenal, with it taking 52 per cent of visits in November.

In comparison, in tenth place is Stumble Upon which managed 0.36 per cent of visits.

Now, we wouldn't want to tell MySpace how to PR its site, but it could use the get out clause that it no longer considers itself a social network – it's now an entertainment hub.

Whatever it's meant to be, the numbers clearly show that it's simply not working.

Although Google+ is not mentioned in Hitwise's data, the analytics company did note that Google now has 91.07 per cent of all search traffic in the UK, with Bing languishing in second place with just 3.84 per cent.

Via NMA