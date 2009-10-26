Hundreds of classic movies free online

Classic Cinema online, free, instant and really rather marvellous - plan your Halloween viewing right here!

With Halloween this coming weekend, it is surely time to celebrate by watching all of your favourite classic black-and-white horror flicks, with a range of sites online to let you do just that. Instantly. At no cost.

Checking out Classic Cinema Online, for example, is one of those occasions where you truly remember why the internet is A Good Thing.

Before now, many of these movies were almost impossible to find on DVD, even if you are lucky enough to have a well-stocked moviephile-owned rental store nearby.

Lazy Sunday afternoons

Classic Cinema Online lets you choose from hundreds of timeless silent and black-and-white movies organised by category, from Action through to Westerns.

They also feature loads of news reels and old cinema shorts – stuff that is of huge historical import. Not to mention stuff that is also hugely fun and rewarding to while away a rainy Sunday afternoon.

For more, head over to Classic Cinema Online to line up your Halloween viewing for this coming weekend.

Via MakeUseOf