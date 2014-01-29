Cisco delves deeper into the cloud with new product range

Something in the cloud for everyone

Cisco has launched a slew of new cloud products aimed at lowering IT costs and improving security.

The new lineup includes InterCloud, Validated Design, Services for Cloud Strategy, Management, and Operations, and Intelligent Automation for Cloud (IAC) 4.0.

InterCloud provides infrastructure software that supports hybrid cloud networks. It is designed to allow businesses to move data and applications across public or private clouds in an easy and secure fashion. It is part of the Cisco One platform.

Validated Design is part of a partnership with Red Hat to deliver a cloud management and provisioning solution. The duo are hoping to push OpenStack via Cisco's Prime and IAC Service Catalogue, and Red Hat's OpenShift platform.

Managing the cloud

Services for Cloud Strategy, Management, and Operations is a flexible service suite to help companies design and develop open and secure cloud strategies and infrastructure. This includes Cloud Consumption Services, Domain Ten 2.0, and Services for OpenStack.

IAC 4.0 is the latest version of Cisco's enterprise cloud management solution for private, public or hybrid clouds. The update features multi-cloud management and improvements to ordering, provisioning and managing the lifecycle of an IT service, in addition to integration with Cisco's UCS Director and Cisco Prime.

There is likely to be something for everyone in Cisco's new range, and Cisco believes its products can help businesses understand cloud spending, manage risks, and improve cloud strategy.