HP's Oktoberfest sale slashes up to 25% off some of our favourite laptops

With the end of the year fast approaching, now's a good time to start looking for that new laptop or desktop to help get you through the last few months and have you well and truly prepared for the work and play that lies ahead. And while you might be tempted to hold off till Black Friday comes round in a month, you can score significant discounts already.

HP makes some of TechRadar's favourite laptops and is also known for its solid value in the desktop realm. Thankfully, HP's latest Aussie sale is discounting some of these star products throughout October.

This means you can score the super sleek, stylish and powerful HP x360 Spectre for 20% off, or if you're looking for a machine that's more gaming beast than business mate, then you'll find the same discount on certain Omen 15 models as well.

While you can check out everything on offer in HP's Oktoberfest sale, we've done the hard yards for you and brought together some of the best deals currently on offer in Australia.

HP Spectre x360 13-inch 2-in-1 (i7 / 8GB / 256GB) | AU$2,079 (was AU$2,599 – save AU$520) Here at TechRadar, we're big fans of the HP Spectre x360 – in fact, we think it's the best HP laptop you can buy right now thanks to its great specs, sleek design and ability to convert into a tablet on a whim. This model comes packing an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a 1080p WLED 13.3-inch touch display with Gorilla Glass, an Active Pen, and a 20-hour battery life. Be sure to enter OCTOBER20% at checkout to knock that extra dosh off the final price.

HP Omen 15-inch gaming laptop (GTX 1070 / i7 / 16GB / 256GB + 1TB) | AU$1,899 (was AU$2,599 – save AU$700) While the Omen 15 might not look quite at home in a briefcase as the Spectre x360, gamers will be more than happy with the specs that this bad boy is packing. An Intel core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX1070 GPU make for a powerful combo, and the 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD pairing will make sure you can store and run all the latest titles with low boot times. Use OCTOBER700 at checkout to get your discount.

HP Spectre x360 15-inch 2-in-1 (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | AU$3,039 (was AU$3,799 – save AU$760) If you're keen on the sleek style and power of the HP Spectre x360 but are looking for even more grunt and more screen real estate, then this is your best bet. This portable beast sports a 15.6-inch WLED touch display with a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160), an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Once again, use the OCTOBER20% code to get your discount at checkout.

HP Envy 13 laptop (i7 / 8GB / 256GB) | AU$1,279 (was AU$1,599 – save AU$320) A more affordable and traditional alternative to the Spectre comes in the form of the HP Envy 13 laptop, offering a decently capable computer in an ultra-slim package. An Intel Core i7 CPU combined with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD should have your day-to-day needs covered, and the 13.3-inch WLED, Full HD touch display tops it all off. Get 20% off at checkout by entering OCTOBER20%.

