How to watch The Apprentice 2018 online for free: stream from UK or abroad

The Apprentice online: when's it on? The Apprentice 2018 final is on this Sunday (December 16) at 9pm GMT where it will be aired on BBC One, with the rest of the episodes being aired on Thursday nights at 9pm. Being on the Beeb you'll also be able to watch The Apprentice online via an internet connection using the BBC iPlayer.

Another year, another series of The Apprentice. In its 14th turn, The Apprentice has a new set of contestants fighting for the right to be Alan Sugar's new protégé and it's been the now-familiar routine of daft mistakes and boardroom bust-ups. We'll show you how to watch online the climactic episodes of The Apprentice from anywhere on Earth and absolutely FREE.

Before the main final event be sure to check out the always entertaining interview round which will air on Wednesday December 12 at 9pm GMT. This will be followed by an episode called Why I Fired Them, which does what you can imagine from that title. All this will be followed by the grand final this Sunday.

In the final we'll get to see the last contestants pitch their best business ideas to Lord Sugar in a high pressure situation. This will involve a room full of industry experts analysing the pitch to pick it apart, so only the best idea will get picked.

Among the remaining wannabes are Sian Gabbidon, a swimwear brand owner from Leeds; Khadija Kalifa, owner of Eco Cleaning Company; Sabrina Stocker, owner of MyTennisEvents; Camila Ainsworth, who owns nut milk brand M+LKPLUS; and Daniel Elahi, who owns a lifestyle brand.

For those outside the UK, you need not miss out on The Apprentice action as you can still live stream the shows using a VPN service. How to get one of those, and which is best for you, can be found below where it's all laid out simply.

How to watch The Apprentice online for free in the UK:

To watch The Apprentice final all you need to do, as a UK resident, is get onto the BBC. You also need to have paid your licence fee, but that's the law so we're going to presume you've done that. The final will be aired on BBC One which can be watched via an aerial or the internet.

To watch the show via internet this is possible live using BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using BBC iPlayer which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

Stream The Apprentice from anywhere else in the world for free:

If you're out of the country or live abroad but still want to watch the final episodes, fret not, it's still possible. You can access the BBC iPlayer via the app or a dedicated TV streaming website as long as you appear to be in the UK. This is possible using a VPN and TVPlayer.com.

Which VPN is best for you? Our fave is ExpressVPN . And how do you use that to access The Apprentice? Read on to find out all you need to know.

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of The Apprentice 2018.

Where can I watch The Apprentice using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream The Apprentice from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

