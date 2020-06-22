How to watch Perry Mason: stream the legal drama reboot online anywhere

A new adaption of one of TV's most popular crime shows hits TV screens this month - read on to find out how to watch Perry Mason online and stream new episodes, no matter where you are in the world right now.

The American criminal defense attorney remains one of US TV's most enduring characters and he returns this month in an eponymous miniseries produced by HBO.

Perry Mason cheat sheet Perry Mason premiered in the US on HBO on Sunday June 21. The mini-series is made up of eight episodes, with new episodes being shown on the network every Sunday at 9pm ET. In the UK, it's being shown a day later on Sky Atlantic at 9pm Monday nights. This means cord-cutters can watch via Hulu - or in the UK by grabbing a great value Now TV Entertainment Pass, which offers a FREE 7-day trial.

The original Perry Mason TV series starring Raymond Burr was Hollywood's first weekly one-hour series filmed for television and first aired in 1957.

This gritty new reboot offers something of an origin story for the legal eagle, and is set in 1932 at the time of the Great Depression. Mason is struggling as a private investigator and is also dealing with a broken marriage and the fall out from his time in France during World War I, but his life is upended once more when he is pulled into a child kidnapping trial.

Mason is now played by Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys of The Americans fame, When They See Us star Chris Chalk plays Mason’s right-hand man Paul Drake, with John Lithgow playing a new character called Elias Birchard - a personal attorney, who acts as something of a meant to Mason.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Perry Mason online from anywhere.

How to watch Perry Mason from outside your country

As Perry Mason is a HBO exclusive, anyone from America who's currently abroad won't find it being aired simultaneously in places like the UK, Canada or Australia. Moreover, trying to tune into HBO like you would from home will likely be impossible because of geo-blocking restrictions.e.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

However, note that some services require you to verify local credit card or cable subscription details before gaining access, so make sure you have these to hand before signing up for anything.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Perry Mason at home from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch Perry Mason in the US

As it is an HBO original, it comes as no shock that that HBO is the go-to place to watch Perry Mason online in the US. The good news is that you have some choice in how much you pay as HBO offers a few packages and deals - plus most of these packages are pretty flexible. HBO offers free trials on all of its packages, which helps soften the blow. Prices start at $14.99 a month with HBO and go up depending on which package you choose. Don't want to commit to cable? Cord-cutters need look no further than Hulu and it's great value packages, which start at just $5.99 a month and offer a FREE trial. You can easily include HBO access as an add-on to this - and it comes with its own free 1-week trial.

How to watch Perry Mason online in the UK for FREE

If you're watching from the UK then you get two options for watching the show - either through Sky Atlantic or via a Now TV Entertainment Pass. New episodes of the show will be aired on Monday at 9pm from June 22 on Sky Atlantic. We all know that Sky can be expensive, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you want to watch Perry Mason online as cheap as you possibly can, NowTV is the way to go. It offers a 7-day free trial, enough time to catch the whole show. And if you're out of the country, then you'll need to download and install a VPN as described above to catch all your favourite shows as normal.



How to watch Perry Mason online in Canada

For those wanting to watch this drama mini series in Canada, Crave is the way to go. You can pay for Crave on a monthly basis or get an annual subscription. Unlike HBO, Crave doesn't seem to do trials but if you do pay for a subscription, they will throw in one free month. Prices vary for Crave but you can get packages including HBO from around $20 for the month. The show premiered on the network on June 21 in tandem with the US with new episodes being broadcast every Sunday at 9pm ET.

How to watch Perry Mason online in Australia