Yes! We feel the need, the need for a Top Gun sequel

Movies mogul David Ellison has let slip that a sequel to 80's movie classic Top Gun is on the way, letting us once again venture into the danger zone.

What do we know about Top Gun 2 so far? Not a lot: However, there will be Tom Cruise, back in the cockpit of his F14 (and not a Mig as we originally said) as lead character and pilot hot-shot, Maverick.

Instead of a cameo, Cruise is likely to lead the film with the script being changed from earlier ideas to now feature Maverick centrally in the story.

Top Gun, Top Tech?

The action will be based around modern Airforce warfare, eg most likely there will be Drones so no doubt we'll get some moral remote-kill ethics wrangling and there should be plenty of shiny tech to look at.

...and that's about it.

During a press tour for Terminator: Genisys, CEO of Skydance Productions, Ellison is quoted as saying that the studio is "very hopeful that we get to make the movie very soon".

YouTube : https://youtu.be/vwBbrngafl0

What do you think? Should the scriptwriters find a way to bring Goose back through flashbacks and Benjamin Button style digital rendering? Or are you loving the idea of a fresh approach to this? Who would you want to star alongside Cruise? Let us know in the comments below.

Via Wired