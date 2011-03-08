Philips flips out new headphone range

Philips has rebooted its line in headphones to include new options for sport and comfortable listening.

The first up are the new ActionFit in-ear headphones, with a loop to stop the sound from falling away from your head mid-workout. They have a secure fit and are both sweat-proof and washable too.

The set also offers "thumping bass stereo sound" on top of "enhanced sound isolation" for a little bit of extra fun.

The next up is new FloatingCushions range, packed with memory foam and a "3D headband" to stick around your ears when out and about, as well as a folding, lightweight aluminium chassis on certain models.

Booming Bluetooth

A Bluetooth option is also on the table with "digital enhancement for booming bass and extra clarity of sound".

But our pick of the bunch is the re-launching of the Philips and O'Neil headphone tie-up, with two different types of noise-isolation sound busters on offer.

Both now come with inline mobile phone controls and durable construction for use during extreme... things.

The Specked are the in-ear headphones with 9mm drivers and a durable tangle-free cable, plus reinforced connectors for enhanced strength.

The Stretch is the over the head option with noise isolating soft ear cushions. The headband is stretchable for durability and 'auto-fit cushioned'... or a bit squishy.

As per usual with Philips announcements, we've got no idea on UK release dates or UK pricing, but it's likely the range will land between £30-£80 in the next few months.