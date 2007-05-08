B&W Signature Diamond: speakers that sparkle

Bowers & Wilkins (B&W ) has launched a new high-end pair of speakers, limited to just 1,000 pairs worldwide. The Signature Diamond is a bespoke, no-compromise design. Each pair takes six months' worth of man-hours to build. It also counts diamond and marble among its construction materials.

The Signature Diamond has been created B&W's chief audio engineer Dr John Dibb and industrial designer Kenneth Grange CBE.

"The result of John's audio expertise and Kenneth's design brilliance is the finest two-way floorstanding speaker we have produced in our 40 year history," says B&W spokesman Andy Napthine.

"The Signature Diamond achieves new levels of musical clarity, image precision and detail."

Diamond, marble, silver and gold

The £11,000 speaker certainly gains plaudits for material innovation. The tweeter pod, for example, is carved from Italian Grigio Carmica or Belgian Black marble, making it acoustically and mechanically robust. The nature of marble's patterning also ensures that each speaker is unique - even bought as a pair.

The innovations don't stop there. The formed plywood cabinet combines elliptical and circular shapes to eliminate unwanted resonances. The Signature Diamond also has kevlar drive units (a B&W trade mark), and uses diamond crystals to strengthen the tweeter dome. Silver and gold are also used in the speaker's crossover networks.

Tech specs