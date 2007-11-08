World's first 5000:1 monitor hits the UK

The world's first monitor with a 5000:1 contrast ratio is now on sale in the UK, LG announced today.

The new 22-inch LG L226WTQ monitor delivers a clarity normally just available on LCD TV screens and LG claims that its Digital Fine Contrast ratio (DFC) of 5000:1 is an industry first.

Why would you need one?

Good question. As with LCD TVs, the greater the contrast ratio, the richer and deeper the colour reproduction will be, especially the blacks. Add in a fast 2ms response time and you've got a monitor that's wasted on Excel, but ideal for games and movies.

While most of the monitors that we've seen only go up to a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, this is usually good enough for general use. It's hard to say what benefits this LG monitor will offer in real terms. The 1680 x 1050 resolution is impressive, but the 22-inch size seems a little small for a multimedia monitor with this sort of technology inside.

Nevertheless, the LG L226WTQ comes equipped with DVI-D and DSUB connections. According to LG, it will be available from the end of November, priced in the region of £190-£240.