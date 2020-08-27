Grab an iPhone 11 from Telstra and bag yourself some free AirPods

Free AirPods might sound too good to be true, but that’s exactly what’s on offer in this ace Telstra deal.

Australia’s top telco is now handing out 70,000 bonus Telstra Plus points when you add an iPhone 11 to a AU$65 a month ‘Medium 80GB’ plan or higher, and those bonus points are exactly enough to redeem yourself a sweet pair of Apple AirPods.

This redemption is for the AirPods with a charging case, and you’ll need to use your points on Telstra’s Rewards Store in order to score the ‘buds, which would typically set you back AU$249.

There’s good news for the Android faithful as well. Telstra’s serving up a similar deal where you can snag yourself a free set of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus when you pair a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with a AU$65 per month ‘Medium 80GB’ plan or above.

If you add the 5G-ready handset to an eligible plan, Telstra will throw in 75,000 Telstra Plus points as a bonus, which is how much you need to redeem the Galaxy Buds Plus which usually retail for AU$299.

Other than the Medium plan, the redemption offer is also available on the AU$85 a month ‘Large 120GB’ plan or the AU$115 a month ‘Extra Large 180GB’ deal – when you pair with an iPhone 11 or Samsung S20 5G.

It should probably be said that you don’t have to redeem your bonus Telstra Plus points on the Apple AirPods or the Galaxy Buds Plus. You can always save them for something bigger, or get seven Google Nest Mini’s if you feel so inclined. The choice is yours.

Either way, the offer is up for grabs to new Telstra services, just be sure to sign up before this ripper deal ends on September 6.

iPhone 11 (64GB) | 80GB data | AU$114.95 per month If you pair an iPhone 11 with this AU$65 per month ‘Medium 80GB’ plan, Telstra will shout you 70,000 Telstra Plus points, enough to redeem a pair of AirPods from the telco’s Rewards Store. Other than the potential for free audio gear, you’ll also set yourself up with 80GB of data, unlimited calls and text within Australia and a three-month free trial of Binge. All told, you’ll be paying AU$114.95 each billing. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,758.80View Deal