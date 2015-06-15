Rare Replay puts the original Perfect Dark on your Xbox One, but not Goldeneye

Rare Replay has just been announced during Microsoft's E3 2015 event, bringing 30 of the studio's most popular games to the Xbox One.
The new collection marks the 30th anniversary of Rare and will bring Battletoads, Banjo-Kazooie, Conker's Bad Fur Day and (best of all) the original Perfect Dark.
The package will cost cost $29.99/£19.99/$29.99 AU. For those keeping score, that's a dollar a game. However, you won't find Goldeneye on that list. Sorry.
Yarrrrg at E3
Rare also revealed a brand new title, Sea of Thieves - an adventurous voyage featuring (yup, you guessed it) pirates! The game sees players joining forces in multiplayer search for treasure and adventure.
Set to release on Xbox One and Windows 10 this Holiday 2016, Sea of Thieves is a first-person adventure game. Rare's one-liner so far: "Plot your course and set sail for hidden riches. Navigate the perils of a fantastical world and the danger of rival crews."
Here's a full list of games in the Rare Replay collection:
- Atic Atac
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Battletoads
- Battletoads Arcade
- Blast Corps
- Cobra Triangle
- Conker's Bad Fur Day
- Digger T Rock
- Grabbed By The Ghoulies
- Gunfright
- Jet Force Gemini
- Jetpac
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Kameo
- Killer Instinct Gold
- Knight Lore
- Lunar Jetman
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- RC Pro-Am
- RC PRo-Am II
- Sabre Wulf
- Slalom
- Snake Rattle N Roll
- Solar Jetman
- Underwurlde
- Viva Pinata
- Vita Pinata: Trouble In Paradise
