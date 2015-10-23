PS4 gets a colour injection with a range of new faceplates

While Sony has been enticing new customers with some really cool themed PlayStation 4 consoles of late, early PS4 adopters have had to stick it out with their plain old black editions.

That’s about to change, however, as Sony has announced a spunky range of colourful, interchangeable faceplates for your PS4.

Giving your console colourful makeover will take only a matter of seconds – simply slide the HDD cover off of your PS4 and slide the new faceplate on.

Colour me badd

Colours include Neon Orange (not available in Scandinavia for some reason), Aqua Blue, Red and Glacier White, with Silver and Gold options to be released exclusively in Europe.

The faceplates will set you back AU$27.95 (US$20, approx. £13) and will be available from November 19 onwards.

We advise against decking your PS4 out in any gang affiliated colours, lest you get caught in the wrong hood and filled up with holes.

Check out the trailer for the funky faceplates below.