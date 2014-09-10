Nintendo's latest hardware trick is a 3DS XL that looks like an NES controller

Now that is an old school 3DS XL

In true Nintendo fashion it looks like the 3DS hardware will see more variations than stars in the sky by the time it's done, including the three new 3DS XL designs revealed today.

There have been plenty of special edition 3DS makeovers before, and now a Super Smash Bros. design, a Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth design, and a 3DS XL themed after the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) will join them.

Nintendo announced these new 3DS XL variants at the 2014 GameStop Expo in California - appropriate, since the Persona Q and NES versions are GameStop exclusives.

The Super Smash Bros. 3DS XL goes on sale in red or blue September 19, the NES 3DS XL goes up October 10, and the Persona Q version goes on sale November 25. All of them will cost $199 (about £120, AU$220).

The Super Smash Bros. 3DS XL

Join the club

The NES-themed 3DS XL will probably be a favorite for Nintendo diehards. Even its retail box is themed after the classic Nintendo console.

The other two versions take inspiration from upcoming game releases, and may find traction among fans of those titles.

The Persona Q 3DS XL

Nintendo said as part of its announcement that more than 12 million 3DS models, including the original 3DS, the 3DS XL, and (most likely) the 2DS, have been sold in the US alone.

Yet there is one thing that may stop these new 3DS XL variants from selling well. That, of course, is the very attractive, larger new 3DS and 3DS XL models arriving in the US next year.