Hulu Plus finally arrives on Nintendo Wii

Nintendo Wii owners can now access the premium Hulu Plus app on their console.

The $7.99 a month application comes to the Wii at last following launches on the Xbox 360 last April and the Sony PlayStation 3 way back in November 2010.

The app promises unlimited streaming of a massive range of television shows including the likes of The Office, Modern Family, New Girl, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report.

However, as the Wii doesn't offer HD gaming or video playback, all of the programming will be in standard definition.

Hub of the living room

Seemingly unaware that most folks already have access to a Hulu Plus app through their television set in one way, shape or form, Nintendo was bullish about the launch.

"The Wii console is the hub of the living room, and with the addition of Hulu Plus, millions of households now have even more options for streaming premium TV shows and movies," said Tony Elison, Nintendo of America's senior director and general manager of Network Business.

The app can be downloaded for free from the Wii Shop channel and non-members will be entitled to a free two-week trial of the service.

The official press release also revealed that the pair are plotting the launch of Hulu Plus for the Nintendo 3DS console later this year. Although don't expect 3D programming just yet.

