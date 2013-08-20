PS4 DualShock 4 blue and red flavors announced by Sony

Black and blue and red all over

That black DualShock 4 won't be the only gamepad color available for the PS4, as Sony has announced a blue and red controller color variant during Gamescom today.

While not shown off on stage, these new color options for the PlayStation 4 wireless controller are being dubbed "Magma Red" and "Wave Blue."

"The two-toned look with the vivid Magma Red and Wave Blue along with black further enhances the stylish look of the DualShock 4," Sony said in a press release after its Gamescom briefing.

The company didn't have photos of the new controllers colors immediately available, but Gaming-Age managed to get a hold of what appears to be the official press shots of the red and blue variants.

Blue to match that light bar you annoyingly can't turn off (credit: Gaming-Age)

The Magma Red and Wave Blue controllers be available in time for the PS4 European release date on Nov. 29.

Sony announced the red and blue gamepads price to be €59 / £54 including tax.

However, it seems as if gamers buying PS4 on Nov. 15 in North America won't find the new controller colors available immediately.

Sony would only say Magma Red and Wave Blue will be available "later this year" in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

The company did indicate that the PS4 controllers will cost $59 in the U.S. and $59 in Canada.

More colors are cooking

More PS4 controller colors to come

The red and blue DualShock 4 color options won't be the only ones that we see, as Sony has hinted that more variants will be available in the future.

"DualShock in 'Magma Red' and 'Wave Blue' are the first color variations, representing two of the most popular colors among PlayStation users," said the company.

For now, though the three colors - red, blue and black - are the only ones that the company would confirm today.